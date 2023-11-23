TVA invests in $8 million worth of upgrades to prevent rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In 2022 around Christmas time, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) did rolling blackouts as an attempt to keep the power grid stable amid extremely low temperatures.

At the peak of the winter storm, more than 70,000 people in Nashville lost power.

How do we know that won’t happen again? WSMV 4 toured one of TVA’s plants to see the upgrades they claim will help keep the lights on this year.

Unprecedented outages call for unprecedented upgrades.

“I have been with TVA for 14 years now, and this is the most drastic thing I have ever seen,” TVA maintenance manager Hunter Clifft said.

After historic rolling blackouts in 2022, we wanted to see first-hand what changes are being made to keep people warm this winter. Clifft showed us around the TVA plant in Humphreys County. Just about everything there is outside: pipes, valves, blowers and pumps.

“It is definitely a challenge for us having everything outside,” Clifft said.

That is part of what went wrong last year. Equipment at TVA plants across the state froze, resulting in less power to the grid. The solution? $8 million worth of upgrades, including insulation. A brand new heat tracing system helps warm up pipes to keep them from freezing, while canvasses now enclose critical infrastructure to protect them from the elements.

The big question remains: Will these upgrades work?

“They have a great potential to prevent rolling blackouts in the future,” Clifft said.

WSMV 4 asked Clifft what the likelihood is of having more rolling blackouts following the upgrades.

“Low to none,” Clifft said.

