VIDEO: Bear tears up car interior after sniffing out bag of M&M’s

A black bear was scared away by a Colorado Parks & Wildlife official after it broke into a car for some food. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some bears will go to any length to find food when they’re hungry, including breaking into cars for a snack.

That’s just what one bear did in Colorado when it was on the hunt for some M&M’s candy it sniffed out inside of a parked car.

A video was shared by the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Department (CPW) on X, formerly known as Twitter, of an official finding the vehicle with the bear still inside.

The man recorded the bear’s face peering out the passenger side window before opening the door and quickly shooing the bear out.

A torn up bag of what appears to be M&M’s can be seen in the wreckage found inside the car.

“Look at what a bear can do to a car when they’re hungry and smell food left inside,” the post from CPW NE Region reads.

On its website, the CPW recommends campers and hikers do their best to store food items to keep from attracting bears to their location.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The emergency evacuation comes as crews battle the Rich Mountain Road fire burning the in Great...
Evacuations lifted, roads reopen as crews fight wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Brandon Howard, 37
Georgia murder suspect arrested in Tennessee, state troopers say
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line
Crews fighting 1,888 acre wildfire on Tennessee - North Carolina state line
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Marcus Johnson Jr.
Civilians, officers pull Knox County deputy from burning car after police chase, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

50th annual Festival of Trees happening in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees returns this Thanksgiving
A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, the five-time Oscar nominee, is no...
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
Jacob is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Plenty of events this weekend to Find Your Fun
A black bear was scared away by a Colorado Parks & Wildlife official after it broke into a car...
VIDEO: Bear breaks into car after sniffing out bag of M&M's