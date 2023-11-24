5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Five people were killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt, with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, said they received a call for an investigator at around 8 a.m.

The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are expected to provide additional information on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation leading to 18 arrests.
‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
JCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Roadside Market and Deli.
Armed robbery suspect on the run, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says
State lawmakers asked for immediate action to be taken after a ProPublica article was released...
‘I’d say lock them up’ | East Tenn. juvenile detention center doubles down amid DCS investigation

Latest News

50th annual Festival of Trees happening in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees returns this Thanksgiving
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a slight threat for rain showers to end the weekend before...
Rain diminishing as drought continues
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
Beyoncé celebrates Thanksgiving with first look at concert film ‘Renaissance’