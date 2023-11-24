Black Friday shoppers hit the stores at Knoxville’s West Town Mall

The National Retail Federation says 182 million Americans will shop in-store and online over the next few days, with 130 million people expected to hit stores Friday.
Black Friday marks the biggest shopping day of the year, and spenders have made East Tennessee no exception.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Shoppers flocked to West Town Mall Friday to get a head start on snapping up holiday gifts.

The National Retail Federation says 182 million Americans will shop in-store and online over the next few days, with 130 million people expected to hit stores Friday. West Town Mall saw its fair share of shoppers Friday morning, General Manager Michael Martin said.

“We have five main mall entrances, all of them had a line this morning as soon as we opened the door, crowds were heavy, and we’re expecting that all day today,” Martin said.

Another six million people are expected to spend big over the weekend for “Small Business Saturday.”

