Body recovered after car drives into Tennessee River

This is the second time someone has drowned after driving into the river in Saltillo this year.
The person was reported missing after a car drove into the Tennessee River on Thursday morning.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was recovered Friday morning after a person went missing after they drove their car into the Tennessee River.

Officials with the Hardin County Fire Department found the body of the missing person around 10 a.m.

On Thursday morning, around 9:42 a.m., Hardin County officials reported that two men from out of town drove into the river during heavy fog at the boat ramp on Main Street. One of them was able to escape, but the other drowned.

Officials found his body Friday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 25-year-old Rolando Salinas died as a result of the crash. The other passenger was identified as 45-year-old Pulicarpio Gusman. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said both men were from Mexico.

This is at least the second time this year a vehicle has driven into the river in Saltillo.

Main Street is a straight road that leads directly to the Saltillo Landing boat ramp at the Tennessee River. The ramp was a ferry crossing for several years.

