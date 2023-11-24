Christmas comes to Knoxville with downtown tree lighting

The 42-foot tall Mickey Mallonee tree is set to light up in the Krutch Park Extension off Gay Street at 6 p.m.
Christmas coming to Knoxville with downtown tree lighting
Christmas coming to Knoxville with downtown tree lighting(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville will usher in the Christmas season Friday with the Regal Celebration of Lights, featuring the lighting of the downtown Knoxville Christmas tree.

The 42-foot tall Mickey Mallonee tree is set to light up in the Krutch Park Extension off Gay Street at 6 p.m. The tree lighting will also feature live music from the Mikki Norwood Band starting at 5:15 p.m. and free activities after the main event.

Market Street will also see vendors, craft activities and more. The event is free to the public and runs until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation leading to 18 arrests.
‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
JCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Roadside Market and Deli.
Armed robbery suspect on the run, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says
State lawmakers asked for immediate action to be taken after a ProPublica article was released...
‘I’d say lock them up’ | East Tenn. juvenile detention center doubles down amid DCS investigation

Latest News

50th annual Festival of Trees happening in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees returns this Thanksgiving
39th Knoxville Turkey Trot held downtown
2023 Knoxville Turkey Trot breaks records
Knox Area Rescue Ministries serves hundreds of people on its 37th annual Thanksgiving Day...
Serving the community is a Thanksgiving tradition for some East Tennesseans
Sheriff Wayne Barton shares advice on how to stop porch pirates from theft this holiday season.
Tips on how to prevent your holiday packages from being stolen
Black Friday marks the biggest shopping day of the year, and spenders have made East Tennessee...
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores at Knoxville’s West Town Mall