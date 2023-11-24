Christmas comes to Knoxville with downtown tree lighting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville will usher in the Christmas season Friday with the Regal Celebration of Lights, featuring the lighting of the downtown Knoxville Christmas tree.

The 42-foot tall Mickey Mallonee tree is set to light up in the Krutch Park Extension off Gay Street at 6 p.m. The tree lighting will also feature live music from the Mikki Norwood Band starting at 5:15 p.m. and free activities after the main event.

Market Street will also see vendors, craft activities and more. The event is free to the public and runs until 9 p.m.

