East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year

By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mom-and-pop shop holiday light show in East Tennessee is growing so popular that it tripled in size in the past year. This year, they had to move to a new location.

“I call it the extravaganza,” said Alex Cain, Spokesperson for Muddy Creek Christmas Lights.

The holiday light show started during the 2020 holiday season with 6,000 lights in the creator’s yard, and it quickly picked up steam.

“Last year, we were at about 60,000 lights. And this year, roughly 200,000 LED pixels our here,” Cain said.

Cain estimates that about 15,000 cars came through the yard last year.

This year, the show moved to the LoCo Drive-In in Loudon. Cain said it took several weeks to move everything and set up the new lights.

“The pixels themselves come on a string of 100 at a time,” Cain said. And you literally have to push them all in. One by one.”

But, the end result is a spectacular display of holiday lights. The lights are synched to a mix of holiday and top 40 music.

“It’s just a fun, fun way for families to come out to enjoy the holiday season,” Cain said.

The show is charging people for the first time ever this year. It’s $20 a car. The profits will go towards two East Tennessee charities: Mission of Hope, and No Athlete Left Behind.

“We just want to do it for people, for the community.”

The show runs daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. during the week, and from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 on Fridays and Saturdays. The last show of the season will be on January 1.

