Kentucky woman hits deer, damages car on the way to save money on Black Friday deals

“This is going to cost me a pretty penny,” the woman said.
A Kentucky woman hit a deer on her way to save money on Black Friday shopping deals.
A Kentucky woman hit a deer on her way to save money on Black Friday shopping deals.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) – A Kentucky woman left her house early Friday morning to get good deals at the local Walmart.

But in an effort to save money, she could’ve cost herself more.

Angela Killen, of Franklin, Kentucky, said she left her house at 4:30 a.m. to meet her family at Walmart when a “big” buck ran out in front of her, heavily damaging her car. Early morning Black Friday shopping is an every-year tradition for her and her family, but now it has cost her more than sleep.

“He just walked right out in front of me,” Killen said. “This is going to cost me a pretty penny. It’s Black Friday, and I can’t even get a hold of insurance.”

To make matters worse, Walmart could not honor the Black Friday deal Killen wanted. She was going to upgrade to an iPhone 14 Pro to get a $500 gift card offered in the deal, but she did not have a required business account.

“It’s been a day,” she said, but added she’s been able to have a good time despite the circumstances. “Walmart was crazy.”

Killen does not know if the deer survived the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

