Knoxville KISS concert canceled due to illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary band KISS has canceled their Friday Knoxville show at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, venue representatives announced earlier Friday on X (formerly Twitter).

IMPORTANT EVENT UPDATE:



The KISS event scheduled for Friday, November 24, 2023 will not be happening tonight. Please check back for information as it is made available. pic.twitter.com/c2UTMtEhZe — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center (@FoodCityCenter) November 24, 2023

The show, slated for 7:30 p.m., was part of their “End of the Road World Tour,” and it was not the only stop affected. Paul Stanley announced on Twitter earlier in the week that the band was cancelling its Toronto and Ottawa shows due to his case of the flu.

KISS released a statement following the cancellation: “Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

There’s no word on if the show will be rescheduled.

