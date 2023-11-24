Knoxville KISS concert canceled due to illness

Paul Stanley announced on Twitter earlier in the week that the band was cancelling its Toronto and Ottawa shows due to his case of the flu.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary band KISS has canceled their Friday Knoxville show at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, venue representatives announced earlier Friday on X (formerly Twitter).

The show, slated for 7:30 p.m., was part of their “End of the Road World Tour,” and it was not the only stop affected. Paul Stanley announced on Twitter earlier in the week that the band was cancelling its Toronto and Ottawa shows due to his case of the flu.

KISS released a statement following the cancellation: “Due to an unforeseen illness in the band party, we are unable to perform tonight. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

There’s no word on if the show will be rescheduled.

