Knoxville TV pioneer Ross Bagwell Sr. dies at 91

Ross Bagwell Sr. had an impressive resume, working at both NBC on Howdy Doody and CBS on To Tell the Truth.
Ross Bagwell Sr.
Ross Bagwell Sr.(Alan Williams)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ross Bagwell, a Knoxville TV pioneer, died Thursday. He was 91.

Bagwell grew up in Knoxville, attending Staub School, Tyson Middle School, Knoxville High School and the University of Tennessee before his successful career in the television business. He was also a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force in Biloxi, MS and Cape Cod, MA.

He had an impressive resume, working at both NBC on Howdy Doody and CBS on To Tell the Truth. He also spent 32 years working with Roy Rodgers, doing so well by the star that he was given a cowboy hat as a memento. In 2021, Bagwell spoke to WVLT’s Alan Williams about his start in the TV business.

“I was fascinated with television. My first job was with Howdy Doody,” Bagwell said. “One day, the equipment broke down, and I entertained the Peanut Gallery. The next day I got a note from Roger Muir, the producer for Howdy Doody, and he said ‘I want to thank you young man, for what you did yesterday.’ He said ‘if I can do anything for you, I’m in 606.

I took off up there, went up to his office. He said ‘what can I do for you?’ I said ‘I want to get into production.’ He said ‘young man, you’re in production.’”

Bagwell started his own production company in 1975: Cinetel Productions, and is credited for helping bring Knoxville’s production industry to life. He later sold Cinetel to Scripps Howard, now Warner Bros. Discovery in 1994. Following the sale, Bagwell started Ross Television Productions, working in the industry further with his son, Ross Bagwell Jr. and his daughter, Dee Haslam.

He called it a family business in 2021, telling Williams he wanted to be known as a good father. Alan Williams will have more on Knoxville’s TV pioneer in Tuesday’s Going My Way at 4 p.m.

