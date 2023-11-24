Normal temperatures with a chance for showers later this weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the rain on Sunday isn’t heavy but could impact those traveling.
Showers Sunday
Showers Sunday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are near average or normal for this time of year as we head into the weekend. We have a little bit of rain moving in Sunday and we’ll take all we can get with the extreme drought conditions across the region. This rain could impact those traveling back home on Sunday though.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are seeing clouds this morning with temperatures in the mid-30s along the Plateau. Knoxville and surrounding counties are in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

The clouds will move out of here and we’ll see more of a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs will be near 59 degrees with some spots getting near 60 degrees. Mostly clear skies move back in tonight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out with sunshine but more clouds move in by the afternoon hours. Highs are near 58 degrees which we’ll hit that near kickoff for the Vols. In your All Vol Forecast, temperatures get chilly by the end of the game, especially with the sun setting.

All Vol Forecast
All Vol Forecast(WVLT)

Sunday features more clouds by the afternoon with scattered showers moving in. Rain lasts throughout the afternoon to evening hours and into the early morning hours on Monday. Rain is light, but we’ll take every drop we can get. It looks like we’ll get about 0.10″ of rain by Monday morning.

With the cooler air filtering in, we could see the rain transition over into some mountaintop snow by Monday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures are much cooler next week with highs in the upper 40s and lows below freezing. We could see another round of rain moe in by the end of next week.

Friday's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Friday's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

