Sevierville’s synchronized Christmas light display returns at new location

Shadrack is advertising a longer route, more lights and more changes at Soaky Mountain, which is just eight miles down the road from Smokies Stadium.
Sevierville’s synchronized Christmas light display returns at new location
Sevierville’s synchronized Christmas light display returns at new location(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Shadrack Christmas Wonderland synchronized light display is coming back to Sevierville, this year exclusively at a new location. The display has traditionally been set up at Smokies Stadium, but for 2023, it’s coming exclusively to Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

In 2022, Shadrack Productions put up two displays: one at Smokies Stadium and one at Soaky Mountain. The change came as the Tennessee Smokies franchise is headed to the upcoming downtown Knoxville multi-use stadium. In 2023, it looks like the display will be making the official move to Soaky Mountain.

“Our contract is kind of up and with the stadium moving to Knoxville we didn’t really have much of an option assuming we wouldn’t be able to stay here so we wanted to get another location to make sure we’d still be able to keep the Shadrack Christmas down here,” show manager Kenneth Bostic said last year.

Previous Coverage: Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland sees changes in Kodak

Shadrack is advertising a longer route, more lights and more changes at Soaky Mountain, which is just eight miles down the road from the stadium. The route is now longer, with an added “Santa’s Safari” section featuring “eventful Jeep excursions.” Inside the park itself, the event will be running “Snowy Mountain Village,” which will include concessions, souvenirs, activities and, on some nights, Santa himself.

The Christmas display will be in town until Jan. 7 and is open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., later on weekends. Tickets cost $34.95 or $39.95, depending on the day.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation leading to 18 arrests.
‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
JCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Roadside Market and Deli.
Armed robbery suspect on the run, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says
State lawmakers asked for immediate action to be taken after a ProPublica article was released...
‘I’d say lock them up’ | East Tenn. juvenile detention center doubles down amid DCS investigation

Latest News

50th annual Festival of Trees happening in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees returns this Thanksgiving
Knox Area Rescue Ministries serves hundreds of people on its 37th annual Thanksgiving Day...
Serving the community is a Thanksgiving tradition for some East Tennesseans
Knox Area Rescue Ministries serves hundreds of people on its 37th annual Thanksgiving Day...
Serving the community is a Thanksgiving tradition for some East Tennesseans
Normal temperatures with a chance for showers later this weekend
Normal temperatures with a chance for showers later this weekend