Sevierville’s synchronized Christmas light display returns at new location

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Shadrack Christmas Wonderland synchronized light display is coming back to Sevierville, this year exclusively at a new location. The display has traditionally been set up at Smokies Stadium, but for 2023, it’s coming exclusively to Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

In 2022, Shadrack Productions put up two displays: one at Smokies Stadium and one at Soaky Mountain. The change came as the Tennessee Smokies franchise is headed to the upcoming downtown Knoxville multi-use stadium. In 2023, it looks like the display will be making the official move to Soaky Mountain.

“Our contract is kind of up and with the stadium moving to Knoxville we didn’t really have much of an option assuming we wouldn’t be able to stay here so we wanted to get another location to make sure we’d still be able to keep the Shadrack Christmas down here,” show manager Kenneth Bostic said last year.

Shadrack is advertising a longer route, more lights and more changes at Soaky Mountain, which is just eight miles down the road from the stadium. The route is now longer, with an added “Santa’s Safari” section featuring “eventful Jeep excursions.” Inside the park itself, the event will be running “Snowy Mountain Village,” which will include concessions, souvenirs, activities and, on some nights, Santa himself.

The Christmas display will be in town until Jan. 7 and is open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., later on weekends. Tickets cost $34.95 or $39.95, depending on the day.

