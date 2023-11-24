Tennessee prepares for Senior Day against Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The final home game of the season kicks off on Saturday afternoon for the 21st-ranked Tennessee Vols as they welcome in Vanderbilt.

Tennessee is coming off back-to-back losses after falling to top-ranked Georgia last week. Saturday, they’ll finish out the regular season inside Neyland Stadium where they look to start a new home game winning streak.

The Vols have not lost three straight in the Josh Heupel era, and the team is determined to not let that happen on Saturday.

Senior defensive lineman Omari Thomas said, “I feel like everybody’s going to be ready for the opportunity Saturday because we know it’s a big game for us. That’s how we look at the next game. We can’t do anything about the past, but we can’t let the team that beat us last week beat us again. So we can’t think about it anymore> Learn from it, know that we got to get better, we got to play better.”

Saturday also serves to celebrate Senior Day, a day that senior tight end Jacob Warren is expecting to be an emotional one as he runs through the T one final time.

“Used to walk around campus and look at the stadium, because it’s right in the middle of campus and be like, ‘Oh wow, not to get all emotional, but one day I’m going to make plays there and one day I’m going to perform there.’ It’s really special to be here now after looking back at it and the journey that I’ve been on. You know, this program is in a much better place than where I found it. So, I’m happy about that,” said Warren.

One senior who has elected to not participate in those activities, center Cooper Mays.

Tennessee center Cooper Mays grinned and said "he wasn't sure" if his game against Georgia would be the last meeting of his career.

Today he says he won't participate in Senior Day with the #vols on Saturday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vHFIBtviAg — Paige Dauer (@PaigeDauerTV) November 24, 2023

This a sign he could be entertaining a return to Rocky Top for a 5th year, which will likely be determined after the season concludes.

Tennessee and Vanderbilt kick off at 3:330, prior to game time tune into WVLT at 11:00 a.m. for the Big Orange Kick-Off show previewing the in-state matchup.

