Troopers wrangle runaway bull caught roaming on interstate

Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull on Interstate 17 outside of Phoenix. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Troopers in Arizona got an unusual call early Friday morning.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras caught video of the bull roaming around I-17 near Jomax Road.

Troopers said the animal found a gap in a cattle enclosure off a stretch of the interstate and quickly made an escape.

Luckily, after a brief chase, the bull was wrangled and returned to its cattle enclosure.

“He was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, but I could not scare him off the roadway,” Sgt. Kevin Watt said. “He seemed like he wanted to take me on.”

Troopers said they were able to fix the gap in the enclosure, ensuring there weren’t strays looking to bolt too.

No drivers or troopers were injured. However, the cattle owner remains a mystery, as well as why the cattle were so close to the freeway.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation leading to 18 arrests.
‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
JCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Roadside Market and Deli.
Armed robbery suspect on the run, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says
(Source: AP)
State of Emergency declared in Rockcastle County following train derailment, leaders release statements

Latest News

50th annual Festival of Trees happening in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees returns this Thanksgiving
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
This year Small Business Saturday is actually forecast to outshine Black Friday as younger...
Small Business Saturday forecast to outperform Black Friday