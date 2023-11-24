Turning cooler after pleasant weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you know? Despite the clouds, we were actually fairly seasonably warm on this Black Friday. The dry stretch continues into Saturday., leaving the Vols with pretty nice weather for the final home game of the season.

We are still looking at much-needed rainfall Sunday night into Monday morning, but this is no end to the drought.

The front that comes with the chance of rain will certainly set up cooler weather & more sunshine for much of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are a ton of outdoor activities, happening Friday, from five high school football games Friday evening to hanging up Christmas lights, to shopping at the mall or visiting theme parks. No matter what you have planned, the weather should not be a problem. That also applies to the broader region, as many of you are driving back into East Tennessee or vice versa.

As the moon goes for tonight, you can expect some 22° halos to return. That’s the big aura around the nearly full moon.

Saturday is a pretty tranquil day. Will call it partly cloudy with highs generally in the upper 50s in the Tennessee River Valley.

Your I’m All Vol forecast has game-time temperatures in the upper 50s progressing down to the lower 50s.

Sunday is where we are optimistic for at least a little rain. We’ve been First Alerting you to the potential of 1/4 of an inch going back several days. That rain comes in a few waves but a lot of it arrives as many are sleeping.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain exits to the east and southeast by mid-day Monday. That leads to a decent-looking Monday afternoon. So far this fall, the cold air behind fronts is usually slightly delayed by up to 24 hours. What does that mean for you? The colder air is going to continue to pipe in through the middle of next week. We will have some frosty and clear mornings (totally expected by the way, despite a warm month) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s a decent shot at light rain in our northwestern counties on Friday night, but next Saturday and really next Sunday have the best chances of substantive rain for a while.

