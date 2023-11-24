Varsity All Access Games to Watch | Semi-Finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It all comes down to this. Five area teams have a chance to punch their tickets to the state title game with wins on Friday night. Here’s what to look for in the TSSAA semi-finals in East Tennessee.

WALKER VALLEY at WEST

The Rebels have cruised to this point in the postseason, outscoring opponents 95-5. West is playing its best defense all season long, allowing the only points of the playoffs in last week’s 31-5 win over Powell.

The Rebels have yet to allow a touchdown in the playoffs. Walker Valley is 4-1 on the road this season.

GILES COUNTY at ALCOA

The Tornadoes are still alive in their chase for a ninth straight state title game. They’ve appeared in every state championship game since the 2013 season.

The key to victory for Giles County will be scoring more than two touchdowns. Only one team has done that this season against a Tornado defense that’s given up just 90 points all season long.

The Bobcats are averaging over 45 points per game.

EAST ROBERTSON at YORK INSTITUTE

In Class 2A, no one has been able to figure out the Dragons of York Institute.

York Institute enters the semi-finals a perfect 13-0, with only two games being decided by a single possession.

East Robertson is a perfect 6-0 on the road this year.

SOUTH PITTSBURG at OLIVER SPRINGS

The Bobcats already pulled off a big upset last week against Coalfield, they’re looking for an even bigger one in the semi-finals against South Pittsburg.

The Pirates are undefeated, and boast arguably the best defense in all of Tennessee, allowing an average of just 4.2 points per game.

Oliver Springs will need to rely on its stout defense to pull off the upset. In the last eight games, the Bobcats haven’t allowed an opponent to score more than 20 points.

GREENE DEVILS at UPPERMAN BEES

Greeneville is undefeated on the season coming into the matchup after knocking off defending state champions Anderson County last week by two scores.

Greene Devils look to get back to state but face the #1 ranked team in Class 4 in Upperman.

Semi-final coverage on Varsity All Access begins at 11:00 on WVLT.

