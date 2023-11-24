West enjoys Thanksgiving breakfast at Dead End BBQ ahead of semi-finals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ahead of its semi-final matchup with Walker Valley, the West High football team enjoyed Thanksgiving breakfast at Dead End Barbecue ahead of Thursday practice.

Family, Football and Fellowship! All part of this Thanksgiving morning for the members of the defending Class-5A State Champion @westrebelsfb Great spending time with the guys who host Walker Valley in the #TSSAA semifinals Friday night @wvlt @VarsityAllAxs @5StarPreps pic.twitter.com/D83eZwqlkB — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) November 23, 2023

“This is their third straight semi-final. Our kids are always talking about the Thanksgiving practice and getting to come here and eat,” said Rebel Head Coach Lamar Brown.

“It’s a way for us to come together,” according to Dead End BBQ owner George Ewart. “Some of these kids can’t eat a proper meal on Thanksgiving so we want to make sure we feed them before they go on with the day.”

West and Walker Valley kickoff at 7:00 in the Class 5A state semi-finals.

OTHER KNOXVILLE AREA GAMES

1A SEMI-FINALS: South Pittsburg at Oliver Springs

2A SEMI-FINALS: East Robertson at York Institute

4A SEMI-FINALS: Giles County at Alcoa

Full semi-final coverage begins on Varsity All Access, beginning at 11 p.m. on WVLT.

