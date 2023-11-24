West enjoys Thanksgiving breakfast at Dead End BBQ ahead of semi-finals
Rebels face Walker Valley for spot in Class 5A state title game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ahead of its semi-final matchup with Walker Valley, the West High football team enjoyed Thanksgiving breakfast at Dead End Barbecue ahead of Thursday practice.
“This is their third straight semi-final. Our kids are always talking about the Thanksgiving practice and getting to come here and eat,” said Rebel Head Coach Lamar Brown.
“It’s a way for us to come together,” according to Dead End BBQ owner George Ewart. “Some of these kids can’t eat a proper meal on Thanksgiving so we want to make sure we feed them before they go on with the day.”
West and Walker Valley kickoff at 7:00 in the Class 5A state semi-finals.
OTHER KNOXVILLE AREA GAMES
1A SEMI-FINALS: South Pittsburg at Oliver Springs
2A SEMI-FINALS: East Robertson at York Institute
4A SEMI-FINALS: Giles County at Alcoa
Full semi-final coverage begins on Varsity All Access, beginning at 11 p.m. on WVLT.
