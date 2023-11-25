Light rain within a day, hope for more next weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a sunny and mild day – the last sunny day for a couple of days - we are in for light rain late Sunday into Monday. That sets up quite a string of chilly weather, including many frosty mornings.

We are First Alerting you to the possibility, though quite far out, of some heavier rain towards next weekend. In the meantime, wildfire risk only climb to very high levels in the coming days.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The weather forecast for the rest of the Volunteers vs. Commodores game is pleasant. We finally get rid of a little bit of sunshine over the marching band’s section of the stadium.

And it’s onto a fairly mild night. We are partly cloudy with a nearly full moon. Expect lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday starts out like most other days in late November. There are a few clouds and a hint of fog. Soon we will work our way to a mostly cloudy sky. A system in the Ohio River valley pushes east, just glancing off of our East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky counties. That’s why, even with a good overall coverage of rainfall, amounts will be light. Remember that we still need seven inches of rain to eradicate a drought. This is maybe 1/10 of an inch for some through Monday morning.

This will get your attention: snow. Except in this case, mountain snow and snow atop Brushy Mountain, or Frozen Head is more of a novelty. A few in our mountainous communities could see it dusting. Really it’s no big deal.Monday does bring cooler weather for everybody reading this. Expect highs in the 40s for much of next week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Get those plants ready for frost! Honestly, we really haven’t had much frost so far this season, given what is typical for this moment in the year. We have blue skies, and really nothing else, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.The big story over on the horizon is just how soon and how much rainfall we could get from a powerful continental-sized storm. The hope is that next Saturday through Monday, we could see upwards of one inch of rainfall. Thing is, that will also bring sharply warmer weather. So we will have to watch for some early December thunder possibilities.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.