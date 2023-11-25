Mild for now, turning cold to start next week

The rain holds off on Saturday, but becomes scattered on Sunday afternoon.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mix of clouds and sunshine for Saturday as we’re back into the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Saturday is going to be pretty much like Friday. Sun and clouds around and feeling close to 60 for the afternoon. Sunsets tonight at 5:24 and as the sun goes down clouds will start to arrive.

Very seasonable for our Saturday afternoon.
Your I’m All Vol forecast has game-time temperatures in the upper 50s progressing down to the lower 50s.

All Vol Forecast
It’s a cloudy to clear night by the time we wake up on Sunday. We’ll start Sunday near 38 degrees. Some breaks in the clouds through Sunday, but scattered batches of rain will move through in the afternoon. Only expecting less than a quarter of an inch.

LOOKING AHEAD

Cold air blows in as we move into Monday. Breezy at times Sunday night into Monday with gusts up 20 mph. Monday the high temperatures will only be in the mid 40s.

We stay colder for much of the week in the mid to upper 40s for the high in the afternoon. We’re down in the 20s as well for some frosty cold starts. At least, you can enjoy the mostly sunny skies for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Turning much colder moving into next week.
