Vols take a 24-10 lead over Vanderbilt

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA...
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 25, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols kicked off the weekend honoring their seniors right before their face-off with Vanderbilt.

1st Quarter

Early in the first quarter, Joe Milton connects with Ramel Keyton on the first drive of the game for a 56-yard touchdown to give the Vols an early 7-0 lead.

Vanderbilt follows up with a touchdown score on the ensuing possession as AJ Swann finds Junior Sherrill for a 19-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

The Vols take a 14-7 lead as Milton finds McCallan Castles for a 10-yard score.

2nd Quarter

After a punt by the Commodores to end the first quarter, the Vols were ready to strike again to start the second period of action.

Jacob Warren scores the third touchdown of the night for the Vols as Milton finds him for the 34-yard score early in the second quarter.

The Vols are firmly in the driver’s seat with a 21-7 lead, but Vanderbilt refuses to go down without a fight. After an 11-play possession, the Commodores kick a field goal to cut the Volunteers’ lead to 21-10.

The Vols then execute a six-play drive that takes them 59 yards down the field, setting up a 24-yard field goal for kicker Charles Campbell to knock through, giving Tennessee a 24-10 lead.

Things start to get chippy on a 3rd and 19, the Vols record a monster sack thanks to a relentless rush by James Pearce, taking Swann down in the backfield.

Vanderbilt cleared its bench as the entire team, including their coaching staff, rushed onto the field and engaged in a skirmish.

