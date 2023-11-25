“We’re just too nice!” | Lady Vols focus in on physicality ahead of Oklahoma

Kellie Harper begins fifth season as head coach of the Lady Vols
Kellie Harper begins fifth season as head coach of the Lady Vols(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols are coming off a tough loss in game one of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday. Indiana had their way with the Lady Vols, winning 71-57.

Tennessee had three players score in double digits but struggled with perimeter defense allowing the Hoosiers to shoot 45 percent.

The Lady Vols had success with rebounding, but Indiana had the narrow edge with the defense rebounds, which was part of the problem.

Harper said her team needs to play with greater physicality ahead of Oklahoma.

“We’re just too nice! We are just a group of nice, young women. And when you step out on the court you can’t have that mentality, you can’t have that persona. And understand it’s going to be a physical game. You just have to anticipate it, you have to expect it. I don’t think we handled that very well,” said Harper.

Harper was also asked about a timetable for Rickea Jackson to return from injury. She said there’s no update at this time. She concluded her postgame press conference stating, “However in the meantime, the team on the court has to get better,” said Harper.

No. 22 Oklahoma and No. 19 Tennessee meet Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office conducted an operation leading to 18 arrests.
‘Operation Shock Gobble’ | 18 arrested in Anderson County
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
JCSO deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Roadside Market and Deli.
Armed robbery suspect on the run, Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says
(Source: AP)
State of Emergency declared in Rockcastle County following train derailment, leaders release statements

Latest News

Tennessee center Cooper Mays
Tennessee prepares for Senior Day against Vanderbilt
Shooting vs. Kansas at 2023 kansas Invitational
#7 Vols fall to top ranked Kansas 69-60 at Maui Invitational
Versus Purdue at Maui Invitational in Honolulu
No. 7 Vols fall to No. 2 Purdue in Maui Invitational Semifinals
Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) shoots over Syracuse forward Maliq Brown during the...
Tennessee downs Syracuse, advances to Maui Invitational semi-final