“We’re just too nice!” | Lady Vols focus in on physicality ahead of Oklahoma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols are coming off a tough loss in game one of the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday. Indiana had their way with the Lady Vols, winning 71-57.

Tennessee had three players score in double digits but struggled with perimeter defense allowing the Hoosiers to shoot 45 percent.

The Lady Vols had success with rebounding, but Indiana had the narrow edge with the defense rebounds, which was part of the problem.

Harper said her team needs to play with greater physicality ahead of Oklahoma.

“We’re just too nice! We are just a group of nice, young women. And when you step out on the court you can’t have that mentality, you can’t have that persona. And understand it’s going to be a physical game. You just have to anticipate it, you have to expect it. I don’t think we handled that very well,” said Harper.

Harper was also asked about a timetable for Rickea Jackson to return from injury. She said there’s no update at this time. She concluded her postgame press conference stating, “However in the meantime, the team on the court has to get better,” said Harper.

No. 22 Oklahoma and No. 19 Tennessee meet Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

