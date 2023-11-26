Much cooler start to the week with more sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder temperatures are making their way into the region over the next few days as highs stay well below average despite plenty of sunshine ahead. We’ll need to protect our plants and pets as temperatures drop below the freezing mark for several mornings before a subtle change arrives by late week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will slowly clear as we head through the overnight hours with winds pushing in from the west allowing cooler and drier weather to arrive. Our lows will fall into the lower to middle 30s heading into Monday morning. Grab the heavier jacket or coat as you head out the door to work and school.

We’ll start with some clouds as we head into our Monday, but more sunshine will return as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rebound slowly for the afternoon, but only into the lower and middle 40s. That will be some 10 to 15 degrees below average with a light breeze out of the west making it feel even cooler at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our below average temperatures continue through the middle of the week as highs stay steady in the middle 40s Tuesday before slowly warming a little more into the middle 50s by the middle of the week. The pattern remains quiet though as we see high pressure in place giving us plenty of sunshine through Thursday ahead of our next cold front.

Rain chances remain limited through much of the week, but changes arrive heading into Friday as the next cold front is set to move in. Showers will be scattered in nature with rain totals remaining on the lighter side. Thankfully additional rain chances remain in the forecast as we move into next Sunday adding to our totals.

More sunshine, but well below average to start the week (WVLT)

