Scattered light rain moves in this afternoon

Tracking rain for Sunday and a cold spell for early next week.
Pigeon Forge, TN
Pigeon Forge, TN(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some light rain will move in as we move into the afternoon, becoming more scattered through the evening hours.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re not going to get a lot of rain off this opportunity today, but we’ll take what we can get. A tenth of an inch is about all we’ll manage to get. Some of you will be lucky enough to get closer to a quarter.

The rain does start to die down as we move into the morning hours of Monday. Monday we’ll start off in the low to mid 30s. For the afternoon the sunshine tries to come out leaving us with a high near 47.

LOOKING AHEAD

The front blows in some cold air to start next week. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up with temperatures near 28, feeling like the teens in some areas.

We’ll keep the cold sunshine right on through Thursday.

Friday and into the weekend more heavy rain will move in.

