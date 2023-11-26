Small Business Saturday takes over Old City Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Small Business Saturday is a recognized across the country that takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving with the goal of spotlighting locally owned businesses.

“Small business, especially in Knoxville, or anywhere kind of makes a big difference and impact in the community. So of course we have the Black Friday, we have the Cyber Mondays, but those people are already established,” said Brandon Pouncy, owner of Pouncy’s Perfect Beards. “It’s really good that people can come back, support small business and know that people in their local community are, you know, making a big impact on everyone.”

The few days following the Thanksgiving holiday are Black Friday and Cyber Monday which sees millions of people across the country spend money on gifts for the holidays. Small Business Saturday offers a chance for those locally-owned companies to be part of the high-spending weekend.

“It’s super rewarding and it’s fun to see a little just extra joy happening and it keeps us making and it keeps us unique in Knoxville and it creates opportunities for people to come to Knoxville and get something they couldn’t get anywhere else,” said Lorie Matthews, owner of Happy Jack Creations.

Through East Tennessee, outdoor markets were held where all the small businesses could come and advertise for their companies. This is a chance for those owners to raise sales and spread the word about their companies.

“Had no idea I would get where I am, but because of I think the popularity of outdoor markets right now, maybe that’s something that even got more popular during the pandemic as people were wanting to be outside, it was easier to be outside,” said Matthews. “There are so many markets and opportunities to go to and people come out and shop at them and we’re grateful for that.”

