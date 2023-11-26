Tennessee falls out of AP Poll Top 25 after defeating Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols had a great Senior Day as they took down Vanderbilt in a dominant performance, but it wasn’t enough to help them stay within the top 25 of the AP Poll.

Tennessee is now unranked after defeating Vanderbilt 48-24 in their final game of the regular season. The Vols were coming off back-to-back losses to Missouri and Georgia and were looking to end the season on a positive note with a home win against the Commodores.

The Tennessee offense was firing on all cylinders, racking up 617 total yards of offense. This was the seventh time under head coach Josh Heupel that the Vols eclipsed over 600 yards in a game and the second time the team has done it this season.

Joe Milton went 22 for 38 with 383 yards and four touchdowns; two of those touchdowns he rushed for himself. It was also a big day for the Tennessee receiving corps as Ramel Keaton, Squirrel White and Jacob Warren all had big days. Keaton had four catches for 122 yards, White had 10 catches for 110 yards and Warren had three catches for 82 yards. Running back Jaylen Wright also had a big day on the ground for the Vols racking up 75 rushing yards.

The Vols may have fallen out of the top 25 in the AP Poll, but the team still has some football left to play as they await the announcement of bowl games on Dec. 3.

