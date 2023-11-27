Nick Craney steps down as Central High School head football coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After four seasons as Central Head Coach, and a total of ten on the coaching staff, Nick Craney has stepped down, as first reported by 5Star Preps.

CHS enjoyed a ten-win season in Craney’s first campaign in 2020 and the Bobcats posted a 30-16 record under his leadership.

Central made two runs to the Quarterfinals in Craney’s four seasons and made the postseason in all four years.

The Bobcats went 5-6 in 2023 and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Sevier County.

