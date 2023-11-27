Cooler afternoon Tuesday as sunshine returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several mornings remain below freezing over the next couple of days before slightly warmer temperatures return by the end of the week. Thankfully there are also several chances for rain on the way as we head into Friday and the upcoming weekend as we see two fronts moving in.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies will allow temperatures to cool quickly through the overnight, but one thing we’ll have to watch is for the winds picking up in the higher elevations giving us a wind chill to start Tuesday morning. Our temperatures will be cold enough to support patchy frost, so make sure to take care of your pets and plants, but where the wind stays elevated our frost potential will be lower.

Tuesday afternoon will feature more sunshine but not warmer temperatures as we will struggle to warm through the afternoon. Highs will once again stay in the lower to middle 40s so keep the jacket and coat handy as you head out the door.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will begin to warm a little more as we head into Wednesday as highs rebound into the lower 50s. If you have plans to do anything outside like raking leaves the weather will be nice to do so. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover as we move into Thursday ahead of the next front, which moves in for Friday.

Rain chances will be the highest as we head into Friday morning and slowly tapering into the afternoon and evening hours. A break in the rain arrives for Saturday ahead of the next round moving in for Sunday.

More sunshine and cooler temperatures ahead of rain by Friday (WVLT)

