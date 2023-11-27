Deadly house fire investigation underway in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died following a camper fire in Knox County Sunday night, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol units and crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a camper trailer in the 4200 block of Eddington and Beechmont Road.

“Despite efforts by Rural Metro and KCSO, one person inside the camper perished,” KCSO officials said. “The deceased will be taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for further examination.”

The road will remain closed until 1 a.m., according to officials.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages.

