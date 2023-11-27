Former Knoxville police officer accused in child porn case pleads not guilty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Knoxville Police Department officer Dan Roark pleaded not guilty in a preliminary hearing Monday in charges stemming from a child pornography case.

Roark was accused of buying explicit images of a young girl from her mother, who lives in Virginia, in early November. According to investigator Courtney Dugger, Roark and the victim’s mother had a sexual relationship and would often visit each other. Dugger has said he’s uncovered more than 20,000 text messages the two sent each other over the last five years.

Multiple times, Dugger says, Roark asked for pictures of the girl, who was five years old at the time, in exchange for money. In some cases, Roark sent requests to the woman for specific types of pictures, Dugger says.

Additionally, Dugger has said that Roark tried to get explicit pictures of another, 8-year-old, girl from her mother in the Jefferson City area. Roark reportedly never received those images.

If convicted, Roark could see years in prison and pay thousands in fines and restitution. His trial is expected to start Jan. 23, 2024.

