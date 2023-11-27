Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after officers found weapons, several pounds of drugs and more than $64,000 in his home, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The search began when officers responded to a home on Huntwood Lane around 4:30 p.m. looking for a wanted fugitive, Ricky Joe Lee. When officers arrived, the report said, they did not find Lee but did find Thomas Andrews, 41, who let the officers in. Andrews also let the officers search the home, the report said.

Inside the home, officers reported finding:

A Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 rifle,

a Glock 19 9mm pistol,

an MCK conversion kit for a Glock 43X,

a Glock 43X pistol,

a Ruger pistol,

80 grams of psilocybin mushrooms,

66 THC vapes,

9.1 pounds of THC edibles,

6.8 pounds of THC wax and

30.3 pounds of marijuana

While speaking with the officers, the report said, Andrews admitted that he sells drugs and had not been employed since 2021. He also told the officers that there was money in the house’s air vent, which, combined with money on Andrews’ person, totaled $64,178.

Andrews was taken into custody and charged with several drug and firearms charges.

