Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home

A Knoxville drug bust ended with an arrest after officers found more than 40 pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in a man’s home.
Thomas Andrews, 41
Thomas Andrews, 41(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after officers found weapons, several pounds of drugs and more than $64,000 in his home, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

The search began when officers responded to a home on Huntwood Lane around 4:30 p.m. looking for a wanted fugitive, Ricky Joe Lee. When officers arrived, the report said, they did not find Lee but did find Thomas Andrews, 41, who let the officers in. Andrews also let the officers search the home, the report said.

Inside the home, officers reported finding:

  • A Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 rifle,
  • a Glock 19 9mm pistol,
  • an MCK conversion kit for a Glock 43X,
  • a Glock 43X pistol,
  • a Ruger pistol,
  • 80 grams of psilocybin mushrooms,
  • 66 THC vapes,
  • 9.1 pounds of THC edibles,
  • 6.8 pounds of THC wax and
  • 30.3 pounds of marijuana

While speaking with the officers, the report said, Andrews admitted that he sells drugs and had not been employed since 2021. He also told the officers that there was money in the house’s air vent, which, combined with money on Andrews’ person, totaled $64,178.

Andrews was taken into custody and charged with several drug and firearms charges.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee falls out of AP Poll Top 25 after defeating Vanderbilt
KCSO Cruiser
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County

Latest News

KCSO Cruiser
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Vanderbilt University logo
Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks cold winds for now, with more rounds of rain on the way.
Colder few days before rain returns
Vanderbilt forward Lee Dort arrested, suspended