Mission of Hope holding Christmas drive in Turkey Creek

They’ll be taking donations on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at JCPenny, located at 11534 Parkside Drive.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mission of Hope will be at the Turkey Creek JCPenny location for the weekend taking toy and coat donations for rural Appalachian children in need.

“While you’re out shopping for the little ones in your life, consider making a difference in the lives of others by donating a new toy or coat to those in need,” Mission of Hope representatives said.

They’ll be taking donations on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at JCPenny, located at 11534 Parkside Drive. The group provides items to around 13,000 children in rural Appalachia.

The group is asking for new coats - children’s size six through adult size XL - and new toys for kids PreK through eighth grade.

Those who cannot donate in person are being asked to donate here online.

