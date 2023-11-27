Offensive pair honored after Vols’ win over Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pair of Tennessee offensive standouts were honored on Monday after the Vols’ dominant 48-24 showing in the team’s 2023 regular-season finale against Vanderbilt.

After the best performance of his Tennessee career, quarterback Joe Milton was named one of eight Manning Stars of the Week by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Milton threw for a career-high 383 yards and four touchdowns. The Senior added two scores on the ground.

It was the most touchdowns a Vol has scored in a single game since Jonathan Crampton’s six-touchdown performance in 2009.

Milton also earned Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week and East-West Shrine Bowl Monday Morning Quarterback of the Week for his performance against Vanderbilt.

Dayne Davis earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for the first time in his career, playing 55 snaps in his second career start for the orange and white.

A former walk-on, Davis didn’t allow a hit or a penalty as the Vols totaled over 600 yards of offense against the Commodores.

Davis joins John Campbell, Cooper Mays, and Javontez Spraggins as fellow Vols who have earned the conference’s Lineman of the Week honor.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.