Offensive pair honored after Vols’ win over Vanderbilt

Tennessee offense totaled over 600 yards in regular season finale
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Vandervilt...
By John Sartori
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pair of Tennessee offensive standouts were honored on Monday after the Vols’ dominant 48-24 showing in the team’s 2023 regular-season finale against Vanderbilt.

After the best performance of his Tennessee career, quarterback Joe Milton was named one of eight Manning Stars of the Week by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Milton threw for a career-high 383 yards and four touchdowns. The Senior added two scores on the ground.

It was the most touchdowns a Vol has scored in a single game since Jonathan Crampton’s six-touchdown performance in 2009.

Milton also earned Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week and East-West Shrine Bowl Monday Morning Quarterback of the Week for his performance against Vanderbilt.

Dayne Davis earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for the first time in his career, playing 55 snaps in his second career start for the orange and white.

A former walk-on, Davis didn’t allow a hit or a penalty as the Vols totaled over 600 yards of offense against the Commodores.

Davis joins John Campbell, Cooper Mays, and Javontez Spraggins as fellow Vols who have earned the conference’s Lineman of the Week honor.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee falls out of AP Poll Top 25 after defeating Vanderbilt

Latest News

Tennessee Volleyball
Tennessee Volleyball returns to the NCAA Tournament
Kellie Harper begins fifth season as head coach of the Lady Vols
“We’re just too nice!” | Lady Vols focus in on physicality ahead of Oklahoma
Tennessee center Cooper Mays
Tennessee prepares for Senior Day against Vanderbilt
Shooting vs. Kansas at 2023 kansas Invitational
#7 Vols fall to top ranked Kansas 69-60 at Maui Invitational