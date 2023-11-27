‘People are constantly donating’ | East Tenn. food banks help families in the area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During Thanksgiving week, food banks all across East Tennessee were hard at work to make sure families in need had food and supplies for the holidays.

“East Tennessee is one of the most loving giving areas to be in. They always want to help and volunteer,” said Robin Rolland with Compassion Ministries Food Bank.

Compassion Ministries Food Bank donated to more than 650 families during the holiday week. The food bank was busy up to Wednesday night receiving calls about food donation from community members looking to play their parts.

“There was times that we did not think we would have what someone would need and then I mean, the Lord just provides the door would open and we would go and get it and rescue it,” said Rolland. “Get it exactly where it needed to be. So I think we accomplished our goal and our goal is to provide food for those in need all year round.”

With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the food banks prepare for Christmas as many different events will take place to gather food for the holiday drives in December.

“We’ll be taking in over $100,000 worth of food. Putting it on the ground to distribute it and then we will follow up with two local pantries here, and I’m sure we’ll have other places that we feel like we need to reach out and help. Compassion Ministries feeds about 2,000 people a month,” Rolland said.

