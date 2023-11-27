Colder few days before rain returns

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks cold winds for now, with more rounds of rain on the way.
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks cold winds for now, with more rounds of rain on the way.
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder air settles in to start the week, with some mornings below freezing. We’ll end the week with showers returning, and more on and off rain ahead.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are clearing this morning, from mostly to partly cloudy, A stray shower is left as snowfall in the mountains. We all need a jacket, with temperatures dropping to the mid 30s in the Valley and closer to 30 in our higher elevations.

Wind chills are a factor at times today, as a westerly wind is 5 to 10 mph and gusts closer to 15 to 20 mph in the higher elevations outlining the Valley. Keep that jacket handy!

We’re only topping out around 45 degrees today, with a mostly sunny afternoon.

Tonight is mostly clear, with a southwesterly breeze 5 to 10 mph, and a low of 28 degrees. The wind can keep frost patchy but it makes us feel colder!

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is only around 43 degrees, again with a chilly breeze out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph and gusts in our higher elevations. Wind chills continue to be a factor!

Wednesday starts out with twenties and warms to around 52 degrees as warmer air lifts in with more wind.

Clouds are in and out Thursday, but it’s a milder day at 56 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, showers increase Thursday night into Friday and tapers back off to spotty by the evening. This leaves us with a break in the rain for Saturday, and, as of now, the next round returns Saturday night and is on and off through Sunday into Monday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee falls out of AP Poll Top 25 after defeating Vanderbilt
Body recovered after car drives into TN River
Body recovered after car drives into Tennessee River

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks cold winds for now, with more rounds of rain on the way.
Colder few days before rain returns
Staying well below average this week
Much cooler start to the week with more sunshine
Temperatures are staying well below normal to start the week
Much cooler start to the week with more sunshine
Scattered light rain will move through on Sunday afternoon.
Scattered light rain moves in this afternoon