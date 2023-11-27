Colder few days before rain returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Colder air settles in to start the week, with some mornings below freezing. We’ll end the week with showers returning, and more on and off rain ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are clearing this morning, from mostly to partly cloudy, A stray shower is left as snowfall in the mountains. We all need a jacket, with temperatures dropping to the mid 30s in the Valley and closer to 30 in our higher elevations.

Wind chills are a factor at times today, as a westerly wind is 5 to 10 mph and gusts closer to 15 to 20 mph in the higher elevations outlining the Valley. Keep that jacket handy!

We’re only topping out around 45 degrees today, with a mostly sunny afternoon.

Tonight is mostly clear, with a southwesterly breeze 5 to 10 mph, and a low of 28 degrees. The wind can keep frost patchy but it makes us feel colder!

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday is only around 43 degrees, again with a chilly breeze out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph and gusts in our higher elevations. Wind chills continue to be a factor!

Wednesday starts out with twenties and warms to around 52 degrees as warmer air lifts in with more wind.

Clouds are in and out Thursday, but it’s a milder day at 56 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, showers increase Thursday night into Friday and tapers back off to spotty by the evening. This leaves us with a break in the rain for Saturday, and, as of now, the next round returns Saturday night and is on and off through Sunday into Monday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

