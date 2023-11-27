‘She should be looked at as an exemplar’ | UT professor and author reflect on life of Rosalynn Carter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter was more than just a wife to 39th President Jimmy Carter. She was a political partner and broke the mold of what it meant to be the first lady.

“She modernized the office of the first lady. She was the first to have an office in the east wing of the White House,” said Dr. Lori Amber Roessner, University of Tennessee professor and author of “Jimmy Carter and the Birth of the Marathon Media Campaign.”

Rosalynn helped propel her husband to the White House. She had a significant impact on the Carter administration. She sat in on cabinet meetings and major briefings. Roessner said Rosalynn’s fierce determination, paired with her shy demeanor, earned her the nickname “Steel Magnolia.”

“She sounded so sweet and refined with that Georgia accent, but she was tough as nails and the press knew that,” Roessner said. “I think President Carter had it right when he called her his equal partner.”

Rosalynn was an advocate and driving force to reduce stigmas around mental health. After leaving the White House, the Carters continued their public service with the Carter Center in Atlanta.

“I think that she should be looked at as an exemplar for the ways in which anyone should give back to their community,” Roessner said.

Last week, Rosalynn entered hospice care with her husband Jimmy. The couple was married for 77 years, the longest of any presidential couple. She died on Sunday at the age of 96.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.