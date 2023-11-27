Tennessee Volleyball returns to the NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday evening Tennessee Volleyball learned how its NCAA Tournament Title run would begin. The Lady Vols secured a three-seed in the Stanford Quarter where they’ll meet High Point University in the opening round.

This berth marks the third straight season that Tennessee has secured a spot in the tournament. Eighth-ranked UT will host for the first time since 2011 as the No. 10 national seed. This is the 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The Big Orange’s seeding marks the highest in UT history, and it’s the first time the Lady Vols have hosted the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament since 2011.

As Tennessee enters the postseason, they’ll do so with the Co-SEC Coach of the Year in Eve Rackham Watt and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in Morghan Fingall.

The Lady Vols put together one of their best seasons in program history going 24-4 on the season and 15-3 in league play, with 17 sweeps across the year.

High Point went 23-7 and earned the champions of the Big South.

The Lady Vols will also play host to No. 6 seed Western Kentucky and Coastal Carolina, who also face off Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee’s title run begins Friday night at home at 6:30.

