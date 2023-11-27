Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says

The crash happened Tuesday, fire officials said, between two cars. One person had to be extracted from their sedan.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were hospitalized after a crash on South Highway 92 near Price Road, according to the Dandridge Fire Department.

Dandridge Fire and Jefferson County Rescue responded to the scene. There is no word yet on the condition of those involved.

