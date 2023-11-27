Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were hospitalized after a crash on South Highway 92 near Price Road, according to the Dandridge Fire Department.

The crash happened Tuesday, fire officials said, between two cars. One person had to be extracted from their sedan.

Dandridge Fire and Jefferson County Rescue responded to the scene. There is no word yet on the condition of those involved.

