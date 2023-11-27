US airports saw record passenger volumes, but fewer headaches, over Thanksgiving weekend

Americans have been packing into airports, jostling at checkouts, and loading up their online shopping carts this holiday weekend. (CNN, WLS, WXYZ, APPLE)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A record number of passengers traveled through U.S. airports over Thanksgiving weekend, the Transportation Security Administration said Monday.

The TSA said it screened just over 2.9 million passengers on Sunday, surpassing the previous record of 2.88 million set on June 30. That was 10% more than the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year.

Travel was relatively smooth despite the crowds. On Sunday, just 55 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were cancelled, according to FlightAware, a tracking service. Nearly 8,000 flights were delayed, including several hundred that were impacted by snow in Denver and Chicago.

Airlines were eager to avoid the meltdowns that marred travel last December, when severe winter storms knocked out thousands of flights and left millions of passengers stranded.

Southwest, which canceled nearly 17,000 flights last year, said it purchased additional deicing trucks and updated its crew-scheduling technology. The airline was under particular scrutiny; the government recently threatened to fine Southwest for failing to provide enough help to passengers who were stranded last year.

The government also stepped up operations, hiring more air traffic controllers and opening new air routes along the East Coast ahead of the holiday travel season, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said last week.

Brett Snyder, president of the airline industry blog Cranky Flier, said Thanksgiving was a “remarkably good weekend for the country’s airlines.”

Between Tuesday and Sunday, no airlines canceled more than 1% of their flights, he said.

Snyder said airlines have figured out that they need to increase staff ahead of the holidays. But mild weather in most of the country also helped, he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee falls out of AP Poll Top 25 after defeating Vanderbilt

Latest News

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter modernized the office of the first lady, Dr. Lori Amber...
‘She should be looked at as an exemplar’ | UT professor and author reflect on life of Rosalynn Carter
Derek Glasscock was arrested in connection to a deadly single-car crash in Tempe, Arizona,...
Man accused of driving Ford Mustang more than 150 mph before crash that killed 2, police say
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 2 more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners
FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day, and one more chance to save on gifts