Vanderbilt basketball player arrested after allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend

Screams were heard from the 2nd floor, the report says.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Vanderbilt basketball player was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly strangled his ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

On Sunday, around 1:14 a.m., Vanderbilt Police were called to McTyeire Hall after screams were heard from the 2nd floor, the report says.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim regarding her ex-boyfriend, Vanderbilt sophomore forward Lee Dort, 21, according to the report.

The victim said Dort showed up to her dorm room and questioned her whereabouts on Thanksgiving. He then took her phone and scrolled through her call and text logs, according to the arrest affidavit.

The report states that while she was trying to get her phone back, Dort allegedly pushed and held her against the wall and bedpost by her right arm. She then slid on the bed and Dort allegedly gripped her by her neck, police said.

The incident ended outside her dorm room in front of witnesses. Dort left before the police arrived, police said.

Dort was arrested for aggravated assault involving strangulation. He was booked on a $10,000 bond.

In response to the arrest, Vanderbilt University said Dort was suspended from the basketball team pending the outcomes of the university’s and the legal system’s processes.

Dort is expected to be in court on Dec. 8.

He’s played one game for Vanderbilt this year so far, scoring one point in seven minutes.

