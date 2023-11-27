Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws to a receiver during the second half of an NCAA...
Tennessee falls out of AP Poll Top 25 after defeating Vanderbilt
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County

Latest News

Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
Temperatures remain well below average with more sunshine Tuesday
Cooler afternoon Tuesday as sunshine returns
Mission of Hope holding Christmas Drive in Turkey Creek
Mission of Hope holding Christmas drive in Turkey Creek
A guest at Disneyland stripped down before jumping into the water of "It's a Small World."...
Disneyland guests streaks on 'It's a Small World' ride
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action