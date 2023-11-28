48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade returns to Gatlinburg

The holiday season returns to the Great Smoky Mountains with a festive Christmas parade in Gatlinburg.
48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade returns to Gatlinburg
48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade returns to Gatlinburg(WVLT)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg will usher in the return of the holiday season with the 48th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade Friday.

The parade will feature decorative floats, festive marching bands, celebrity guests and food.

The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will kick off on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Baskins Creek Bypass. The parade will go throughout the downtown Parkway and end at Traffic Light No. 10. The event is free to the public.

Eventgoers are encouraged to arrive early to secure preferable parking and seating.

Grandstand VIP seating is available for the parade, which includes bleacher seating and a commemorative Santa hat for $50. Tickets for Grandstand seating can be purchased here.

For more information about the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade or other winter events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: 10 men charged after 2-day undercover human trafficking investigation

Latest News

Knoxville’s 50th annual WIVK Christmas parade returns this weekend
Knoxville’s 50th annual WIVK Christmas parade returns this weekend
Temperatures fall quickly through the evening
Hard freeze tonight, little warmer Wednesday with sunshine
Temperatures fall quickly through the evening
Even colder for now, warm-up to some rain ahead
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says