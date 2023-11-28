48th Annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade returns to Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg will usher in the return of the holiday season with the 48th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade Friday.

The parade will feature decorative floats, festive marching bands, celebrity guests and food.

The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade will kick off on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Baskins Creek Bypass. The parade will go throughout the downtown Parkway and end at Traffic Light No. 10. The event is free to the public.

Eventgoers are encouraged to arrive early to secure preferable parking and seating.

Grandstand VIP seating is available for the parade, which includes bleacher seating and a commemorative Santa hat for $50. Tickets for Grandstand seating can be purchased here.

For more information about the Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade or other winter events, click here.

