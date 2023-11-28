Clayton Holiday Concert coming to Knoxville Civic Coliseum and East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 37th annual Clayton Holiday Concert, titled “An Olde English Christmas,” is coming to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be playing some iconic Christmas tunes, along with some special guests.

The concert will feature special groups like the Webb School Madrigal Singers, Knoxville Choral Society, Knoxville Symphony Youth Choir and GO! Contemporary Dance Works.

Tickets are on sale now for shows on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. If you can’t make to to a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, different shows are being offered around East Tennessee:

Harrogate

B. Frank “Tex” Turner Arena at Lincoln Memorial University

Thursday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Free to the public; no tickets required

Dandridge

James D. Swann Performing Arts Center at Jefferson County High School

Friday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

Tickets: Adult, $15; Student, $5

Athens

Athens City Middle School

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adult, $25; Student, $20

