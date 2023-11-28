Clayton Holiday Concert coming to Knoxville Civic Coliseum and East Tennessee

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be playing some iconic Christmas tunes, along with some special guests.
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be playing some iconic Christmas tunes, along with some special guests.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 37th annual Clayton Holiday Concert, titled “An Olde English Christmas,” is coming to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be playing some iconic Christmas tunes, along with some special guests.

The concert will feature special groups like the Webb School Madrigal Singers, Knoxville Choral Society, Knoxville Symphony Youth Choir and GO! Contemporary Dance Works.

Tickets are on sale now for shows on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. If you can’t make to to a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, different shows are being offered around East Tennessee:

Harrogate

B. Frank “Tex” Turner Arena at Lincoln Memorial University

Thursday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.

Free to the public; no tickets required

Dandridge

James D. Swann Performing Arts Center at Jefferson County High School

Friday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m.

Tickets: Adult, $15; Student, $5

Athens

Athens City Middle School

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adult, $25; Student, $20

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be playing some iconic Christmas tunes, along with some...
Clayton Holiday Concert coming to Knoxville Civic Coliseum and East Tennessee
Chick-fil-A generic
Chick-fil-A is getting into the streaming business, job listing says
Gov. Lee is expected to make a big announcement today, a juvenile detention center is under...
TN in Ten 11-28-23
Have a safe heat source and stay bundled up, with wind chills today to a frigid, frosty start...
Even colder for now, warm-up to some rain ahead
Tracy Clevenger, 46
Knoxville woman sets fire in church, tells staff about it, police say