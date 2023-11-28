East Tennessee legislators, education leaders on Gov. Lee’s proposed private school voucher program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee announced a proposed statewide plan Tuesday that would offer state money to students who attend private schools. While it could benefit up to 20,000 students across the state next year, some are saying that it’s a poor use of state funds.

State Democrats are saying the plan will hurt the public school system, moving taxpayer money from public schools into the private sector. Lee’s proposal would mean $7,000 for 20,000 students - a $140 million price tag.

“We are already not doing a good job of funding the children in our public school system, and now we are allocating additional money that we can use for private schools,” Sen. London Lamar (D- Memphis) said. His colleagues on the left say that, even with a $7,000 check, most low-income families still won’t have what it takes to send their child to private school.

On the other hand, Republicans are saying the program offers parents more choices on where they send their kids to school.

“We can have success in public and private schools,” State House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R- Crossville) said. “As the governor said the other day it’s not an either or, its an and.”

The plan is not dissimilar to voucher programs in other states, like Arkansas. State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D- Knoxville) said, based on other state numbers, most of the people benefitting from private school voucher programs aren’t low income; their students were already attending private schools.

“What we see in many of those states is 70-75% of the kids using vouchers never went to public school,” Johnson said. “We are subsidizing the wealthy’s private school tuition.”

Johnson added that public money, like that paid in taxes, should go back to public programs, like public schools.

“Public schools are for the good of the community,” she said. “Public tax dollars should not be for schools that pick and choose which kids they’ll take.”

WVLT News spoke with Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk, who said that, regardless of where the money goes, his school system is focused on educating students.

“We remain focused on doing what we do best, which is preparing every student to excel academically and to graduate ready for their future,” Rysewyk said in a statement. “Our educators and staff work extremely hard every day to improve academic outcomes for students and we’re proud of the impact we’re making. We are committed to providing a high-quality education for all students and we feel confident that our families recognize this commitment and will continue to choose Knox County Schools.”

Rep. Mark White, who has had a hand in creating the plan, says it will create more competition among private, public and charter schools. He’s of the mind that the program will help students across the state.

“This is an opportunity for us in Tennessee to do what is best for the individual child,” he said. “In my opinion, whenever you have competition in a system you breed the best and you work hard to keep your students.”

Before the plan gets enacted, it has to pass through the Tennessee General Assembly.

