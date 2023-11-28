Epilepsy Awareness Month: How to recognize and respond to a seizure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - November is Epilepsy Awareness Month and according to recent statistics, epilepsy and seizure disorders are more common in East Tennessee compared to the rest of the country. More than 42,000 East Tennesseans have epilepsy; that is 2 in every 100 people, compared to the national average of 1 in every 100 people.

Learning how to recognize seizures and know what to do when someone is having one could help save them from long-term issues.

Generalized tonic-clonic seizures are likely what you picture when thinking of a seizure. This is when a person loses consciousness and has convulsions.

“They’ll fall to the ground,” said Paula Ellis with The Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee. “They’ll jerk and shake. Muscles are stiff. Their eyes may roll back in their head. The color may go out of their face because oxygen is actually being forced out of their lungs and their breathing becomes very shallow.”

If this happens you should take these steps:

Clear the area of hard or sharp objects

Turn them on their side

Loosen tight clothing or jewelry and remove glasses

Put something small and soft under their head

Time the seizure

Call EMS if necessary

Not all seizures look like this, however. The most common kind is the Focal Impaired Awareness seizure where the person remains conscious.

“They can be doing just about anything, but they’re going to have a blank stare on their face like they’re in a daze or a trance,” said Ellis. “They’re going to be repeating the same movement or the same sound over and over. Also, they’re completely unaware of their surroundings and not able to communicate with you.”

For this kind of seizure, Ellis said you should remain calm, reassure them they are safe and guide them away from hazards.

During any kind of seizure, you should never restrain them or put anything in their mouth.

You should only call EMS for a seizure for the following reasons:

First-time seizure

Seizure lasts longer than five minutes

The person is injured, pregnant or sick

Repeated seizures or the person does not return to their usual state

Difficulty breathing

Seizure occurs in water

Epilepsy can develop at any stage of life from a number of different causes. The most common cause is head injuries. The East Tennessee Epilepsy Foundation provides free bicycle helmets for anyone who needs one in an effort to prevent head injuries that could cause epilepsy.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.