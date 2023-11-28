Even colder for now, warm-up to some rain ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are well below average today through tonight, but a good warm-up to on and off rain is ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear to partly cloudy, with the extra clouds dropping stray light snow showers, especially at the TN, KY, VA line and then in the Smokies later this morning. Temperatures are starting the day in the mid to upper 20s, with Knoxville around 28 degrees. It feels colder at times though, with only a light breeze. That does keep frost patchy, though.

It’s a sunny but cold Tuesday, with a a northwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind occasionally gust to around 15 to 20 mph at times, especially morning to early afternoon. These winds can make it feel about 5 degrees colder at times. We’re only topping out around 41 degrees, so keep the coat with you all day!

Winds back off, so colder air will settle in tonight. It will be clear with little to no wind, so that lets us drop to around 22 degrees and a hard frost to setup.

LOOKING AHEAD

Winds pick back up Wednesday, but they’re pumping warmer air our way so there will be a wind chill factor midday but we’ll top out around 50 degrees with a sunny day.

Thursday comes with extra clouds in and out at times, and more seasonable temperatures, from right at freezing in the morning to around 56 in the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll have on and off rain starting Friday. This round comes through with mild temperatures and breezy conditions and a 60% coverage morning to early afternoon, then showers decrease in coverage. We’ll have a lull in the rain Saturday, before some more showers return Saturday night through Sunday, and taper off in coverage Monday. Then cooler air will slide our way again.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

