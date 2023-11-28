Hard freeze tonight, little warmer Wednesday with sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures will come crashing down as we head into the overnight with many areas seeing the coldest start since mid-march. Sunshine returns through the middle of the week as we slowly warm up ahead of rain chances by Friday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Make sure to protect your plants and pets this evening as we’ll see a hard freeze come Wednesday morning. Expect low temperatures to start out in the lower 20s across the valley with teens along the higher elevations as clear skies and calm winds settle in.

Sunshine along with a nice breeze returns as we head into our Wednesday afternoon allowing us to warm a little more. Highs will remain below average, but we’ll manage to reach the lower 50s. Winds will be back out of the south and west as gust approach 10 to 15 mph at times, which will make it feel just a little cooler at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

A slow warm up will arrive as we head into Thursday with temperatures starting out near freezing, but climbing close to average through the afternoon. Clouds begin to approaching through the afternoon as our next cold front arrives for Friday.

Showers and a few downpours will return early Friday morning and linger into the early afternoon before turning a little more spotty through the evening. A brief break in the rain arrives for Saturday before turning more soggy Sunday into early next week.

Warmer temperatures ahead of rain on Friday (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.