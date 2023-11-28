“I tried to kill her”: Man admits to stabbing daughter, police say

The 81-year-old man faces attempted homicide charges after his daughter was treated for serious knife wounds.
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrested a man on Monday afternoon after neighbors said he stabbed his daughter during a brutal fight outside a home in South Nashville.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Louise Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a woman with stab wounds to her chest, lower neck, and cheek.

Video obtained from neighbors shows 81-year-old Floyd Allen Seay arguing with his daughter outside when he grabs her head, pulls her to the ground, and repeatedly strikes her in the face, the affidavit states. Seay then retreats inside the house and emerges with a kitchen knife. He walks up to her and stabs her multiple times.

Police reported the footage then showed Seay walk away and hand the knife to a neighbor, stating, “I tried to kill her, but I couldn’t.” The daughter was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she was stabilized despite suffering from serious wounds.

Seay told detectives that given the chance, he would do it again.

Seay was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Tracy Clevenger, 46
Knoxville woman sets fire in church, tells staff about it, police say
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee
Governor Lee to propose school voucher plan expansion on Tuesday
Your headlines from 11/28 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Knoxville City Council meeting...
Catch Up Quick
Have a safe heat source and stay bundled up, with wind chills today to a frigid, frosty start...
Even colder for now, warm-up to some rain ahead