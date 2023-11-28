Knox County leaders discuss growth in 20 year plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s state law that every 20 years, counties in Tennessee have to have a plan for how their next 20 years will look.

In Knox County, it’s been more than two decades since the last plan was approved, and county leaders now talk about how the area plans to grow and change for the next 20 years.

The Knox County Growth Policy Coordinating Committee has been meeting and hearing from concerned people in the area about what this proposed plan would do to rural areas.

The proposal highlights rural areas such as Halls, Karns, and Hardin Valley as options for expansion which would include road projects and the eventual development of housing.

“Townhouses, condominiums, attached units, to speak to that affordable housing component,” said Jim Snowden with public works.

County leaders project that 70,000 people will move to the county over the next 20 years, and the expansion in rural areas will pave the way for those people to come to the county.

Some farmers in the county have voiced concerns about possible developments impacting their level of comfort and way of life.

“The natural beauty of the farms is why a lot of people choose to be here and if we turn that into subdivisions, new shopping centers, and stuff, it’s going to take a lot of the character away that attracts people from Knox County to be here,” said cattle farmer Kevin Murphy.

The committee will meet again in December to hear concerns from people in Knox County. Plans for the next 20 years won’t be finalized and put into action until early 2024.

