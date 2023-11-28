Knox County leaders discuss growth in 20 year plan

An estimated 70,000 people are expected to move to Knox County over the next 20 years, according to county leaders.
An estimated 70,000 people are expected to move to Knox County over the next 20 years according to county leaders.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s state law that every 20 years, counties in Tennessee have to have a plan for how their next 20 years will look.

In Knox County, it’s been more than two decades since the last plan was approved, and county leaders now talk about how the area plans to grow and change for the next 20 years.

The Knox County Growth Policy Coordinating Committee has been meeting and hearing from concerned people in the area about what this proposed plan would do to rural areas.

The proposal highlights rural areas such as Halls, Karns, and Hardin Valley as options for expansion which would include road projects and the eventual development of housing.

“Townhouses, condominiums, attached units, to speak to that affordable housing component,” said Jim Snowden with public works.

County leaders project that 70,000 people will move to the county over the next 20 years, and the expansion in rural areas will pave the way for those people to come to the county.

Some farmers in the county have voiced concerns about possible developments impacting their level of comfort and way of life.

“The natural beauty of the farms is why a lot of people choose to be here and if we turn that into subdivisions, new shopping centers, and stuff, it’s going to take a lot of the character away that attracts people from Knox County to be here,” said cattle farmer Kevin Murphy.

The committee will meet again in December to hear concerns from people in Knox County. Plans for the next 20 years won’t be finalized and put into action until early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
In-N-Out Burger has announced plans to come to Tennessee beginning in 2026.
In-N-Out files plans for first Tennessee location
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say

Latest News

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter modernized the office of the first lady, Dr. Lori Amber...
‘She should be looked at as an exemplar’ | UT professor and author reflect on life of Rosalynn Carter
State lawmakers asked for immediate action to be taken after a ProPublica article was released...
‘This looks horrible for Tennessee’ | Lawmakers urge state officials to investigate Richard L. Bean Juvenile Center
Ben tracks the coldest weather of the season plus some needed rain
Cooler afternoon Tuesday as sunshine returns
How to recognize and respond to a seizure
Epilepsy Awareness Month: How to recognize and respond to a seizure