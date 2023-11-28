Knox County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash on Lovell Road

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive on...
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive on Monday involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle.(mgn)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive Monday morning involving a motorcycle and a truck.

KCSO reports that the incident occurred on Monday morning around 2:04 a.m. According to KCSO, a truck struck a motorcycle in the rear, killing the driver of the motorcycle, then the driver of the truck fled the scene. The report also states that the driver abandoned the vehicle on Gilbert Road, but was later found at his home a short while later.

According to KCSO, charges are pending and the case will be turned over to the Knox County District Attorney’s office when the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Andrews, 41
Knoxville man arrested after officers find weapons, pounds of drugs in his home, police say
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
Deadly camper fire investigation underway in Knox County
The Muddy Creek Christmas Lights show is in its fourth year, and is now in a new, bigger...
East Tennessee holiday light show quickly gains popularity; moves to new location this year
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
Three people hospitalized after crash, Dandridge Fire Department says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: 10 men charged after 2-day undercover human trafficking investigation

Latest News

After a month-long search for inmate Sean Williams, there are still many unanswered questions.
‘Extremely rare’ | U.S. Marshal talks escaped inmate captured after a month on the run
East Tennessee legislators, education leaders on Gov. Lee’s proposed private school voucher...
East Tennessee legislators, education leaders on Gov. Lee’s proposed private school voucher program
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing 86-year-old man
Missing 86-year-old man found after TBI issued Silver Alert
Recurring WVLT News recording
Statewide school voucher plan