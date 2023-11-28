Knox County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal crash on Lovell Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Lovell Road and Outlet Drive Monday morning involving a motorcycle and a truck.

KCSO reports that the incident occurred on Monday morning around 2:04 a.m. According to KCSO, a truck struck a motorcycle in the rear, killing the driver of the motorcycle, then the driver of the truck fled the scene. The report also states that the driver abandoned the vehicle on Gilbert Road, but was later found at his home a short while later.

According to KCSO, charges are pending and the case will be turned over to the Knox County District Attorney’s office when the investigation is complete.

