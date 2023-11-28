The Knoxville Ice Bears hockey team has its new coach

After going 0-6 under Clarke, the team managed a 6-3 record under Harrison as he acted as interim coach.
Andrew Harrison
Andrew Harrison(Ice Bears)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Ice Bears have their new coach, and it’s a relatively familiar face. Andrew Harrison was announced as the new head of the hockey team after serving as interim coach after the franchise parted ways with Brent Clarke.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville Ice Bears coach out after ‘worst start to a season in the organization’s 22-year history’

Harrison joined the Ice Bears last season as an assistant coach. After going 0-6 under Clarke, the team managed a 6-3 record under Harrison as he acted as interim coach.

“We’re very pleased with the job Andrew has done over these past three weeks and we’re excited to have him as our new Head Coach,” said Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray. “He’s well-respected in the locker room by our players and it shows in our team morale and the on-ice product.”

Harrison is no stranger to the game, playing a ten-year career and appearing in 126 games in the SPHL. He also played 214 games in the FPHL, winning championships in 2017 and 2022.

Knoxville’s next home game is Friday, Dec. 15.

